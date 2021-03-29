AuburnSports - Another WVU transfer DB 'looking hard' at Auburn

Another WVU transfer DB 'looking hard' at Auburn
Tykee Smith and Dreshun Miller were big reasons why West Virginia had the No. 1 pass defense in 2020, but neither will return to WVU.
Both entered the transfer portal looking for a fresh start. Miller found his at Auburn, announcing his commitment in February.
Could Smith do the same?
Auburn hopes so.
“Auburn was one of the first schools to hit me up,” Smith said. “They are recruiting me hard.”
Auburn’s pursuit of Smith began March 26, the day of his portal entry. It started with a call from defensive coordinator/safeties coach Derek Mason, with whom Smith was already familiar.
“Me and Coach Mason have had a relationship since he was at Vanderbilt,” Smith said. “He offered me in high school. We have had a good bond since I was in high school, so it was a good time to hear back from him. Coach Mason is a really good dude. He seems like a players coach. ”
Smith also has spoken with coach Bryan Harsin and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge.
“I talked to (Etheridge) Sunday and FaceTime’d with (Harsin) when I first got in the portal,” Smith said. “I like both of them. Coach Harsin seems like a good dude. He told me he liked my smile.”
Auburn’s coaches aren’t the only ones recruiting Smith. Miller is working to get his former teammate to be his future teammate.
“I have talked to (Miller) almost every day since he left (WVU),” Smith said. “He’s trying to get me to Auburn with him. He says it would be a great place for me and him to get back together. He said it’s a great situation for me to come in and play.”
Smith is considering it.
“I’m looking hard at Auburn, no doubt,” Smith said. “I’ve never been to Auburn, but the plan right now is to take a virtual visit soon.”
Smith, who is originally from Philadelphia, Pa., has been contacted by several Power-5 schools since entering the portal last week. Notre Dame, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Penn State are just a few of the schools to have shown interest.
Smith plans to listen to each of them.
“I’m setting up Zoom calls now and virtual visits this week and next week, and then I’ll make my decision from there,” Smith said. “I’m going to give everybody a chance to show me what they’ve got before I make my decision.”
As a sophomore in 2020, Smith was named AP third-team All-American after totaling 61 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, five pass breakups and two interceptions.
Smith, who is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, has three years of eligibility.