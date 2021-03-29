AuburnSports - Another WVU transfer DB 'looking hard' at Auburn

Tykee Smith and Dreshun Miller were big reasons why West Virginia had the No. 1 pass defense in 2020, but neither will return to WVU. Both entered the transfer portal looking for a fresh start. Miller found his at Auburn, announcing his commitment in February. Could Smith do the same? Auburn hopes so. “Auburn was one of the first schools to hit me up,” Smith said. “They are recruiting me hard.”

Tykee Smith entered the transfer portal Friday, March 26. (WVU Athletics)

Auburn’s pursuit of Smith began March 26, the day of his portal entry. It started with a call from defensive coordinator/safeties coach Derek Mason, with whom Smith was already familiar. “Me and Coach Mason have had a relationship since he was at Vanderbilt,” Smith said. “He offered me in high school. We have had a good bond since I was in high school, so it was a good time to hear back from him. Coach Mason is a really good dude. He seems like a players coach. ” Smith also has spoken with coach Bryan Harsin and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge. “I talked to (Etheridge) Sunday and FaceTime’d with (Harsin) when I first got in the portal,” Smith said. “I like both of them. Coach Harsin seems like a good dude. He told me he liked my smile.”