On Saturday Auburn will head to Oxford, Mississippi, and face off against Ole Miss. While Ole Miss is just 9-6 on the season, it's a program that has historically caused Pearl and Auburn some fits during his tenure.

Auburn is coming off what Bruce Pearl described as a "historic" win at Alabama on Tuesday night, but another tough road test awaits the Tigers.

"Well, you know, Ole Miss has beaten us as much as anybody in the league," Pearl said. "Kermit’s done a good job against us and Andy Kennedy before that... They play really well coached solid man to man, good ball pressure. And, they know our stuff. They’ve played us more than anybody in the league in last seven years."

Auburn dropped both games to Ole Miss last year, losing 71-62 in Oxford and 86-84 in overtime in Auburn Arena. Pearl-led Auburn teams are 4-10 all-time against Ole Miss.

Awaiting Auburn on Saturday will be some familiar faces — namely Daeshun Ruffin, a one-time Auburn commit.

"He's a terrific player," Pearl said. "And Daeshun is, you know, I like little guards and he's really taking them to another level. Hard to guard ball screens, and things like that. I think the kid, another guy they'd beat us on Matthew Murrell from Memphis has made as much progress from freshman year to sophomore year as anybody in the league. Leading scorer, a great shooter, competitor, and (Jaemyn) Brakefield is a kid that we recruited as well."

Ole Miss will be without its leading scorer Jarkel Joiner who is out with a back injury and a rotational forward in Robert Allen.

Pearl will look to buck the trend of losses to Ole Miss, as Jabari Smith and No. 4 Auburn head into Oxford.

With a win, both No. 1 Baylor and No. 3 UCLA have dropped games this week, so Auburn has an opportunity to jump into the top-two or even jump above Gonzaga and move to No. 1 in the country.

First up, though, Saturday's game at John Black Pavillion. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and is available on SEC Network.