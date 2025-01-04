Another strong all-around game by CBM

The senior was at it again Saturday afternoon in the SEC opener, scoring 13 points on 3 of 4 shooting in the 2nd-ranked Tigers 84-68 win over Missouri at Neville Arena.

AUBURN | On offense, defense and anywhere in-between, Chad Baker-Mazara has a positive impact for Auburn nearly every game.

“Chad Baker is one of our best players, pure and simple, and so when we play the best teams in our schedule, Chad will do more,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “He'll have to do more. We'll need him to do more.

“But even in a game when he takes four shots, takes four shots, makes three of them, but affects the game in so many other ways. He'll be there when we need him.”

Baker-Mazara made 2 of 3 3-pointers including a step-back that helped bury Missouri with a 12-1 run to being the second half. He added three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 25 minutes. He tied Denver Jones with a team-best +17.

Baker-Mazara was also 5 of 5 from the line to extend his AU record to 44 consecutive made free throws.

“It's just a testament to how deep this team is,” said senior Chaney Johnson, who also had 13 points along with seven rebounds.

“Chad is a guy that can give you anything you need. If you need assists, he's gonna do that. If you need points, he's gonna do that. If you need a dog, he's gonna do that as well. He's a wonderful guy to be around and a heck of a player.”