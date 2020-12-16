AuburnSports - Another Signing Day addition for Auburn

Auburn has another Signing Day addition. Less than an hour after Blount defensive back Armani Diamond announced he will sign with Auburn, Pacelli’s (Columbus, Ga.) Ian Mathews did the same.

Mathews, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman, chose Auburn over offers from Florida State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech, among others. “I love it at Auburn,” Mathews said. “I love the campus and facilities and I love the coaches.”