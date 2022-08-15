Another 'Poka standout to watch
AUBURN | J.C. Hart is Auburn’s first commitment from Loachapoka (Ala.) High School since Montae Pitts in the 2002 class.
It may not be another 20 years before the next one if Jamari Payne continues to develop.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Payne, a 2024 defensive lineman, already has a couple of offers and interest from several Power 5 schools.
Payne attended Hart’s commitment ceremony Friday evening.
“It’s good. I grew up with J.C. I grew up knowing J.C. my whole life. I’m happy for him,” said Payne.
Payne, a starter since his freshman season at Loachapoka, has offers from Western Kentucky and Alabama A&M, and early interest from Florida State, UCF and Troy.
He grew up an Alabama fan but said he was impressed with Auburn after attending last year’s Iron Bowl.
“It was loud. I liked it. I liked the atmosphere. A lot of excitement,” said Payne.