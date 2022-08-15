Another 'Poka standout to watch

AUBURN | J.C. Hart is Auburn’s first commitment from Loachapoka (Ala.) High School since Montae Pitts in the 2002 class.

It may not be another 20 years before the next one if Jamari Payne continues to develop.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Payne, a 2024 defensive lineman, already has a couple of offers and interest from several Power 5 schools.