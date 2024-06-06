There will also be some key camps over the next four days including a loaded 7-on-7 competition Thursday.

The Tigers are currently hosting a top cornerback target and have at least a half-dozen more official visitors expected this weekend.

AUBURN | After hosting a star-studded group of official visitors last weekend, Auburn is at it aging with another huge week of recruiting.

It starts with 3-star cornerback Donovan Starr from Ravenwood in Brentwood, Tenn., who arrived for his Auburn official Tuesday. Starr has already visited Clemson and plans addition trips to Illinois, North Carolina and Missouri.

This weekend’s officials include two current Alabama commitments in 4-star defensive tackle Antonio Coleman from Saraland, Ala., and 4-star athlete Derick Smith from Southside in Selma, Ala.

Coleman, 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, has already flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn and back again over the last nine months.

Smith, who AU is recruiting as a wide receiver, officially visited Alabama last weekend.

The pair will be joined by two Auburn commitments in 4-star outside linebacker Tyler Lockhart from Winona, Miss., and 4-star offensive tackle Tavaris Dice from Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Ga., along with 4-star wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. from Westlake in Atlanta, Ga., and 3-star offensive guard Jacobe Ward from Benedictine Military in Savannah, Ga.

Smith visited Georgia last weekend and plans officials to Alabama June 14 and Tennessee June 21 before announcing a decision July 13. Ward, 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, named Auburn his leader in March. He has an additional visit scheduled for Tennessee June 14.

Auburn will continue to host camps including 7-on-7 competitions Thursday and Friday and a second Elite camp and a OL/DL Big Man camp on Sunday.

Thursday’s 7-on-7 will feature a number of top Auburn targets in the 2025 class from out-of-state including 5-star quarterback Julian Lewis from Carrollton, Ga., the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, 4-star running back Ousmane Kromah from Lee County in Leesburg, Ga., who officially visited Auburn in May and 4-star tight end Hollis Davidson from McIntosh in Peachtree City, Ga., a former Auburn commit.

Lewis, a USC commit, visited Indiana last weekend, will be at USC this weekend and round out his officials at Auburn June 14 and Colorado June 21. Kromah plans to visit Florida State this weekend and Georgia June 21. Davidson is visiting Florida June 7, Georgia June 14 and Florida State June 21. An official to AU is also a definite possibility.

The in-state list is equally as impressive including 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord from Parker in Birmingham, who officially visited last weekend, Rivals100 safety Anquon Fegans from Thompson in Alabaster, who will announce a decision July 29, and a trio of standouts from Enterprise in Rivals100 outside linebacker Zion Grady, 4-star safety Eric Winters and 4-star cornerback Andrew Purcell.

Offord, who is committed to Ohio State, is scheduled to visit OSU June 21. So far, Fegans has only set up visits to Miami June 7 and Georgia June 14, but an AU visit is likely. His brother, Antwon Fegans Jr., joined Auburn as a preferred walk-on this summer. Grady has already visited Miami, and has set officials to FSU June 7, Auburn June 10 and Ohio State June 21. Winters has also visited Miami and has trips planned to Georgia June 7, Auburn June 14 and Tennessee June 21.