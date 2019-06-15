Another day, another linebacker commitment for Auburn
AUBURN | Auburn has added a commitment from a linebacker for the second straight day.
Twenty-five hours after Rivals100 linebacker Trenton Simpson committed to Auburn, Evergreen’s Cameron Riley did the same.
“I love it at Auburn,” Riley said. “And I just felt like it is the right school for me, the right fit for me and my family.”
Riley made his decision after another unofficial visit to Auburn.
“It feels like home to me,” Riley said.
Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams played a big role in Riley’s decision. The two have developed a strong bond throughout Riley’s recruitment.
“He’s one of the main factors in my decision,” Riley said. “We have a special relationship between us. We talk 3-4 days a week. He has shown that he is concerned and cares about me.”
Riley, who is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, chose Auburn over offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, among others.
Riley is Auburn’s 11th commitment in the 2020 class.
C O M M I T M E N T . pic.twitter.com/08BiOrRsxl— C A M R I L E Y 🍿. (@cam_riley7) June 15, 2019