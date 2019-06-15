AUBURN | Auburn has added a commitment from a linebacker for the second straight day.

Twenty-five hours after Rivals100 linebacker Trenton Simpson committed to Auburn, Evergreen’s Cameron Riley did the same.

“I love it at Auburn,” Riley said. “And I just felt like it is the right school for me, the right fit for me and my family.”

Riley made his decision after another unofficial visit to Auburn.

“It feels like home to me,” Riley said.