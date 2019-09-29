“They're getting better,” said Gus Malzahn after Saturday night’s 56-23 win over Mississippi State. “Like I said, if we mix up the gap game with the zone game and we're able to throw it -- I mean, that helps everybody.”

Two strong indicators that the Tigers’ offensive line is playing at a high level.

AUBURN | No. 7 Auburn is second in the SEC averaging 251.0 rushing yards per game and tied for second allowing just six sacks in five games.

It’s a definite improvement from last season when Auburn ranked 10th in the conference averaging 167.5 rushing yards per game and tied for sixth allowing 23 sacks.

The unit was expected to take a step forward this season returning all five starters. And it’s those fifth-year seniors that push the group to get better every week. It showed in the second half of last season and it’s showing now.

“Our expectation is to be the best offensive line in the country,” left guard Marquel Harrell said. “Each week we want to improve and helped the team win. It helps when you have six seniors in the room and the young guys buy in. We might not make a play in the stat book, but I know we have the same mindset and eyes as a unit.”

Auburn has already faced some talented defensive lines and another big test awaits this upcoming Saturday in Gainesville. No. 10 Florida is second in the SEC holding opponents to just 86.8 rushing yards per game and tied for second nationally with 24 sacks.

Louisville graduate transfer Jonathan Greenard, who plays Buck linebacker, leads the Gators with 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.0 sacks while senior defensive end Jabari Zuniga has 4.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks.

“It’s going to be a real test, there’s no doubt,” Malzahn said. “They've got an excellent defense that can really run, they’re aggressive, and their defensive coordinator is an aggressive-type of coach.”

Kickoff at Florida Field is 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.