Another 4th-quarter fiasco

Auburn falls to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the SEC.

For the second time in three games, Auburn blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead as No. 19 Missouri rallied for a 21-17 win Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri put together a 17-play, 95-yard drive to win the game with 46 second left, which included conversions on 3rd and 18, 4th and 5 and 3rd and 10.

Leading 17-14, Auburn had a chance to put the game away starting a drive on the UM 37-yard line with 4:26 left in the game, but lost three yards in three plays and were forced to punt.

Auburn jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the third quarter as Payton Thorne connected with Cam Coleman on a 47-yard touchdown pass and Antonio Kite recovered a muffed punt in the end zone.

But the quarter ended with a 38-yard field goal by Missouri’s Blake Craig, AU’s Towns McGough missing a 30-yard field goal and starting quarterback Brady Cook returning from an injury to complete a 78-yard pass to AU’s 2-yard line.

Missouri added a 2-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter and cut AU’s lead to 17-14 on a 2-point conversion.

McGough’s missed field goal came three plays after Robert Lewis dropped a potential touchdown pass in the end zone and AU ended a 13-play, 63-yard drive without any points.

The game was tied 3-3 at halftime as both offenses were held to less than 140 yards apiece. UM opened the scoring with a 51-yard field goal on its opening drive and McGough tied it up with a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Thorne finished 17 of 29 for 176 yards with one touchdown. He was sacked three times. Hunter led all rushers with 57 yards on 19 carries.

Auburn plays at Kentucky next Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network.