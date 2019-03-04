Anderson visits Auburn again, plans to return
AUBURN | Dutchtown (Ga.) defensive end William Anderson visited Auburn on Saturday. It was the four-star recruit’s third visit to Auburn and a fourth is already in the works.
“Auburn will be one of my officials,” Anderson said. “Auburn is most definitely in my top choices, definitely one school that I’m very interested in.”
One reason for Anderson’s high interest in Auburn is Rodney Garner. The Tigers’ defensive line coach and Anderson have built a relationship over the past two years.
“A great relationship,” Anderson said. “He already feels like my coach. When I came to the camp (last summer), he was working me hard, telling me to do this, telling me what’s right, what’s wrong. I definitely felt that.”
Anderson spent more time with Garner on Saturday. He also met with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and coach Gus Malzahn.
“They have that family atmosphere,” Anderson said. “I love the football atmosphere. I feel like I can get great academics here, too.”
Auburn also isn’t too far from his home in Hampton.
“It’s only 2.5 hours away,” Anderson said. “So my family can get here if anything happens.”
Anderson plans to take his official visits in the spring and/or summer. He’s on pace to graduate in December, so a commitment will come sooner than later.
In addition to Auburn, Anderson lists Georgia Tech, Florida State and Alabama as schools with which he has high interest.