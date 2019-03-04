AUBURN | Dutchtown (Ga.) defensive end William Anderson visited Auburn on Saturday. It was the four-star recruit’s third visit to Auburn and a fourth is already in the works.

“Auburn will be one of my officials,” Anderson said. “Auburn is most definitely in my top choices, definitely one school that I’m very interested in.”

One reason for Anderson’s high interest in Auburn is Rodney Garner. The Tigers’ defensive line coach and Anderson have built a relationship over the past two years.

“A great relationship,” Anderson said. “He already feels like my coach. When I came to the camp (last summer), he was working me hard, telling me to do this, telling me what’s right, what’s wrong. I definitely felt that.”