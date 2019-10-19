Anders Carlson, Auburn set NCAA record for consecutive made PATs
Auburn wrote itself into the NCAA record books during its SEC road contest against Arkansas.
After the No. 11 Tigers' third touchdown of the day — A 48-yard pass from Bo Nix to Seth Williams to put them up 24-3 — sophomore kicker Anders Carlson knocked home the program's 303rd consecutive extra point, a new NCAA record.
The previous record was held by Florida State from 2012-16.
The program's last missed extra point came from Cody Parkey during a win at Tennessee in 2013.
Carlson is a perfect 71-for-71 on PATs in his career. His older brother, Daniel Carlson, was also perfect (198-198) in his four-year career from 2014-17.
