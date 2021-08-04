And we’re off

“Guys have had a very good summer as far as lifting and conditioning, preparing themselves through the player-run practices we’ve had and now it’s getting to that point. It’s time,” said Auburn first-year coach Bryan Harsin. “Get the coaches, players, everybody back together and start working towards preparing for this season.

The time to start fall camp has arrived as Auburn takes the next step in preparing for the season opener against Akron.

“Cleaning up a few things. Seeing the competitions at different positions and seeing what that’s going to look like and then getting our chance to get in some of those scrimmages and then eventually game week against Akron.”

Players officially report on Wednesday. There will be meetings on Thursday and the first of 25 preseason practices will take place Friday.

“We'll have split practices for the first two, so we'll have young and old so we can focus on some of the new players and some of the guys that we brought in. Then we're all together day 3 and we're rolling,” Harsin said.

The Tigers will have 29 days to hold those 25 practices before the Harsin era gets underway against the Zips on Sept. 4 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“We're looking forward to getting our players back together and really working every single day on just playing good football,” Harsin said. “Playing good football every day and being consistent, and if we can do that, we can be that 1-0 type team every single day. Then come Saturday September 4th, when we go play, we all should have a chance to see that."

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.