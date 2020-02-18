Rutledge is now the senior special teams analyst for Scott Frost's staff at Nebraska, the team officially announced Tuesday.

Special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge and defensive graduate assistant Charles Moore have left for gigs at Nebraska and Kansas, respectively.

"First, my family and I would like to thank Coach Malzahn, Coach (Larry) Porter, and the rest of the Auburn staff for giving us the opportunity to be at a place like Auburn," Rutledge said in a statement on Twitter.

"... I will definitely miss you guys, and look forward to seeing the big things you will do in the future."

A 2011 graduate of Ole Miss, Rutledge began as a special teams and receivers graduate assistant at North Carolina from 2014-15 before serving as a special teams analyst at Missouri from 2016-17. He joined Auburn's staff in 2018 under the same role.

Moore, meanwhile, had been a GA working with Auburn's defensive backs since the 2017 season. Following his playing days at Tarleton State, where he recorded 204 tackles as an all-conference safety from 2010-14, Moore returned to his alma mater and was a defensive grad assistant and co-special teams coordinator before coming to the Plains.

He'll also be assuming the mantle of senior special teams analyst on Les Miles' staff, Kansas announced.

Auburn yesterday added another analyst to the staff in Will Bryant, a longtime offensive staffer under now-Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Bryant was a graduate assistant during Morris' first head-coaching gig at SMU, then followed him to his two years at Arkansas. Bryant will serve as an assistant quarterbacks coach to Morris on Gus Malzahn's staff.

