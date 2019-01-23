An early look at Auburn’s draft prospects
AUBURN | When Derrick Brown elected to return for his senior season, that was great news for Auburn but means the Tigers will likely be without a first round selection in the NFL Draft for a fifth-straight year.
But Auburn has a large group of former players that could be chosen in this spring’s draft led by quarterback Jarrett Stidham and cornerback Jamel Dean.
In WalterFootball.com’s four-round mock draft, Stidham is projected to go in the 2nd round to the Denver Broncos with the 41st overall pick. WalterFootball.com also has Dean going in the 2nd round, No. 55 overall to the Houston Texans, and wide receiver Darius Slayton in the 4th round, No. 109 overall to the Miami Dolphins.
Most other mock drafts and rankings only project the first round with more than three months before the draft begins on April 25. ESPN’s Mel Kiper doesn’t include any Auburn players in his first mock draft and NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah doesn’t including any in his list of top 50 draft prospects.
Kiper, however, does list Stidham as his No. 7 quarterback and Chandler Cox as his No. 2 fullback/H-back.
A number of players will have opportunities to improve their draft position in the coming weeks. Ryan Davis played in the East-West Shrine game, and Stidham, Dontavius Russell and Deshaun Davis are all participating in Senior Bowl practices this week.
Deshaun Davis has already accepted a bid to the NFL Combine and the entire group will have an opportunity to impress in front of NFL scouts at Auburn’s Pro Day including linebackers Darrell Williams and Montavious Atkinson.
