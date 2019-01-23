AUBURN | When Derrick Brown elected to return for his senior season, that was great news for Auburn but means the Tigers will likely be without a first round selection in the NFL Draft for a fifth-straight year.

But Auburn has a large group of former players that could be chosen in this spring’s draft led by quarterback Jarrett Stidham and cornerback Jamel Dean.



In WalterFootball.com’s four-round mock draft, Stidham is projected to go in the 2nd round to the Denver Broncos with the 41st overall pick. WalterFootball.com also has Dean going in the 2nd round, No. 55 overall to the Houston Texans, and wide receiver Darius Slayton in the 4th round, No. 109 overall to the Miami Dolphins.