Below is the full email from Greene, sent to Auburn students first on Tuesday.

Greene thanked the student fanbase for its support this past season, offered his apologies for the way the spring sports and basketball season ended, and expressed how impressed he was with the way Auburn student-athletes have conducted themselves in the wake of the cancellations.

From the desk (home office) of Allen Greene,

I love living in Auburn. Christy and I always enjoy having the kids home from school.

But this week, we’d rather be in Tampa. Or Spokane. Or Cleveland, or wherever Coach Pearl and the Auburn Tigers would have been competing in the NCAA Tournament.

Instead, the courts are silent. Plainsman Park and Jane B. Moore Field sit empty. Instead of watching Derrian Gobourne seek to defend her NCAA gymnastics championship on vault, or watching Coach Williams’ equestrian team try to complete a second straight perfect season, the competitions are on pause. No rise balls. No aces. No birdies. No personal bests. No nothin’!

We’re all adding new terms and hashtags to our vocabularies. Social distancing. Flatten the curve. #StayHome #ShelterInPlace

As I mentioned to Andy Burcham, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, during our recent visit, these are uncharted waters.

The Southeastern Conference’s announcement earlier today that all remaining spring athletic competitions have been cancelled is the latest development related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Unfortunately, we will be unable to have our A-Day game or watch our spring sport athletes compete.

My heart hurts for our student-athletes. Their passion for sport is inspiring. They want to practice. They want to play. They’re champions. That’s part of their fabric.

Our primary responsibility is their health and well-being, and the health of our global community. What were once considered draconian decisions gave way to understanding that these painful steps are necessary to protect our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.

One of the greatest lessons sport teaches is that things happen which are beyond our control. This won’t be the last time that things happen to all of us that are beyond our control. It just so happens that this one is uncommonly significant.

Sport enjoys a unique place in our society. People are incredibly passionate about sport, and it serves as the constant binder for so many of our communities. So when we don’t have it, we all feel empty and lost. We just want it back.

I’ve been so impressed with the maturity of our student-athletes. These Auburn women and men understand the importance of being a great teammate. Right now, that means following the experts’ advice to stay home, wash their hands and do their part to reduce the risk of exposure and spread of coronavirus.

Even in the midst of their profound shock and disappointment, they quickly transitioned to a mindset that says, "How can I be a good teammate?"

They take that lead from our coaches who have been incredibly understanding and helpful in guiding our young people though this unprecedented crisis.

Our coaches are here to serve our student-athletes, and as much as we prioritize winning in competition, our greater priority is to help our student-athletes win in life.

At this time, we have more questions than answers. When will athletic activities resume? Will our seniors be able to return next season if they choose? What might that mean to roster management and scholarship limitations? What impact does this have on finances?

Simply put, we don’t know. Rest assured that all of us in intercollegiate athletics will put our heads together as we determine the most appropriate paths.

Here’s what I do know. We’ll get through this crisis together, and we’ll emerge stronger than ever. Auburn’s greatest days are ahead of us. Sport will come back and fill our hearts again.

To the Auburn family, thank you. Thank you for your understanding as this situation rapidly evolves. We appreciate your unwavering commitment.

When the venues reopen and the games return, I’ll be there to greet you, to personally thank you for your love of Auburn, and your commitment never to yield, no matter the opposition.

Until then, love your neighbor!

War Eagle!