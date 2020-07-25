AuburnSports - Greene: 'Fiscal challenge' awaits if football is compromised

"While this support has always been vital to Auburn's success, it's never been more critical than it is right now," Greene said of donations. "Like our peers, ticket sales, donations and media rights comprise our three largest revenue sources."

In a letter addressed to Auburn season ticket holders via the athletic department's official website, Allen Greene hinted at what would happen if push comes to shove for football season this fall: Auburn's athletic funding would lean more on its donors.

The Tigers' third-year athletic director noted that the state of the 2020 college football season is obviously still unknown, but Auburn is being realistic by bracing for a hit to its finances.

"While the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming college football season and other fall sports prevents us from knowing the full extent of the fiscal challenge we'll face in 2020-21, we know it will be significant," Greene said.

During the 2018-19 fiscal period, Auburn reported a record $152.4 million in revenue, according to USA TODAY's annual NCAA finances report.

Greene referenced Auburn's operating budget of $150 million, with $63 million (42 percent) of that figure deriving directly from football ticket sales and donations.

"Any alteration to the 2020 football season, whether fewer games, fewer fans or both, would further magnify Auburn's reliance on the generosity of our donors," Greene said of Auburn's budget.

Auburn, Greene and the Southeastern Conference are likely soon to receive more answers on what kind of football season — if one is played — they should expect this fall. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference will announce decisions next week after he met with all 14 SEC athletic directors earlier this month in Birmingham. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already stated they'll play conference-only schedules this fall if games can be played.

Auburn's 2020 season already took a direct hit last week when the Southwestern Athletic Conference canceled fall sports, canning Auburn's Week 1 matchup against Alcorn State.

Seeing as COVID-19 regulations change on a week-to-week basis and the possibility of crowds being allowed at SEC games is still uncertain, Greene did not provide an update on Auburn's plans for fan attendance if competition is held inside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall.

"To manage the financial impact of COVID-19, we are evaluating every expense while seeking to preserve the unparalleled student-athlete experience for which Auburn is renowned," Greene said.