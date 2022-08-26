"Christy and I want to thank the Auburn Family for allowing us to be a part of something truly unique and I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived.

“The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey,” Greene said. “I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward.

AUBURN | Allen Greene's tenure as Auburn's athletic director is ending after four and a half years. The University announced his departure Friday afternoon.

University President Dr. Christopher Roberts has appointed athletics Chief Operating Officer Marcy Girton as acting AD. University leadership will convene to appoint an Interim Director of Athletics who will serve while a national search begins for Greene’s permanent replacement.

Greene's accomplishments at Auburn include the four largest gifts in Athletics’ history, which contributed to $175 million in capital projects. Athletic achievements included eight conference championships, one Men’s Final Four appearance, a No. 1 national ranking in men’s basketball for the first time in school history and two Men’s College World Series appearances.

He was responsible for hiring head football coach Bryan Harsin and spearheaded the construction of the new Football Performance Center, which is scheduled to open in the next 4-5 months.

“Allen arrived on The Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn Athletics to the next level,” said Roberts. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as President, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our University.

"We’re grateful for his commitment and contributions to Auburn over the past four and a half years and we wish Allen, Christy and their children all the best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”