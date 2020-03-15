Greene has been feeling the impact of those ramifications as of late, as he attempts to guide Auburn's athletic department through "uncharted waters."

For all intents and purposes, college sports are completely called off. The Southeastern Conference in particular has suspended all league events, including games, workouts, in-person meetings and recruiting, until at least April 15 due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Allen Greene, nor any athletic director across the country, has ever had to deal with these circumstances before.

In a 30-minute interview with Auburn radio's Andy Burcham, Greene discussed the impact of the virus on Auburn sports specifically, including his sympathy for the athletes, what discussions have occurred between SEC and NCAA leadership, assessing Auburn's current timetable and more.

"This was more than just about sports," Greene said. "This was more than just about basketball. As we learned more information, our heightened sense of responsibility to a larger community became very, very apparent.

"... We've been hyper-focused on our student-athletes, their health, safety and well-being, and being responsible citizens. Knowing that we're responsible for not just student-athletes, not just coaches, but our staffs, as well, and their families.

"It's not just my wife and kids I'm thinking about. I'm thinking about you; I'm thinking about everybody. So we have to really work hard to elevate our consciousness and not just focus on the smaller details of playing sports."

