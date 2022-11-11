AUBURN | A slow start by Auburn didn’t slow down Allen Flanigan. The senior scored 18 points as the 15th-ranked Tigers rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit to beat USF 67-59 Friday night at Neville Arena. “It felt good to just being able to go out there and see the rim again, see the goal, see shots fall in,” said Flanigan.

Flanigan scored the most points he's had in 20 months. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Flanigan came off the bench to shoot 6 of 10 from the floor including 3 of 6 3-pointers as he topped last season’s high of 16 points. He added four rebounds and one blocked shot, but had five turnovers. "Allen is a physical player," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "He’s a physical defender. He’s a physical rebounder. We need his physicality on the floor. When Allen gets his feet set and his shoulders squat, he can really shoot the basketball. "I’m very excited that he just looked so natural in that rhythm, but he can’t turn the ball over five times." A layup and 3-pointer by Flanigan gave Auburn its first lead since early in the first half, and a dunk by Dylan Cardwell finished off a 12-2 run as the Tigers took a 41-37 lead with 12:21 left in the second half. A 6-0 run shortly thereafter nearly blew the roof off of Neville Arena as Wendell Green found Dylan Cardwell for an alley-oop dunk and a 49-42 lead.