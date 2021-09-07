Allen Flanigan out 12-14 weeks after Achilles surgery

Auburn will be without its starting small forward and one of its best players to start the season.

The school announced Friday that junior guard Allen Flanigan has undergone surgery to repair a damaged Achilles tendon. He is out 12-14 weeks after undergoing surgery on Friday.

"Allen is one of our top players and top players in the SEC," Pearl said. "I'm disappointed for him but know he will do everything in his power to get back and lead us this season."