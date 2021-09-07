Allen Flanigan out 12-14 weeks after Achilles surgery
Auburn will be without its starting small forward and one of its best players to start the season.
The school announced Friday that junior guard Allen Flanigan has undergone surgery to repair a damaged Achilles tendon. He is out 12-14 weeks after undergoing surgery on Friday.
"Allen is one of our top players and top players in the SEC," Pearl said. "I'm disappointed for him but know he will do everything in his power to get back and lead us this season."
Flanigan was expected to move back to his natural spot (small forward) and start for Auburn this season.
The Arkansas native was a revelation as a sophomore last season. Despite moonlighting as a shooting guard and point guard, Flanigan raised his points per game from 3.2 to 14.3, his overall shooting percentage from 39 to 46, his three-point shooting percentage from 14 to 34. He even added 33 points to his free-throw percentage.
"It's an unfortunate situation, but I trust that God has a plan," Flanigan said. "I'm going to work hard to get back stronger and better than ever."
With Flanigan sidelined, Auburn will turn to Chris Moore and Devan Cambridge at small forward. Power forwards Jaylin Williams or Jabari Smith could shift down to give coach Bruce Pearl some additional options on the wing.
Walk-on Lior Berman also could work his way into the rotation.
