Flanigan back as Tigers keep rolling

“It’s just a blessing to see how quick he could come back,” said Wendell Green, who had the second double-double of his career with 13 points and 10 rebounds. “It seems like he just got hurt a couple of months ago. Just seeing how healthy he is right now, it looks like he didn’t lose a step.

Playing for the first time this season, Flanigan scored just three points as No. 12 Auburn cruised to a 71-58 win over Murray State. The Tigers improve to 11-1 on the season with their eighth consecutive win.

AUBURN | The impact may not have shown up in the box score, but Allen Flanigan’s return certainly sparked his teammates.

“It’s just a blessing for him to be out there and it just makes our team that much better going forward.”

Flanigan underwent surgery in early September to repair a partially torn Achilles. He returned to practice a few weeks ago and steadily increased his workload.

He entered the game for the first time with 14:06 left in the first half to a loud ovation. He didn’t attempt a shot but did log an assists and two rebounds in three and a half minutes.

His first points came on a layup off an inbounds pass that gave the Tigers a 54-38 lead with 12:26 left in the second half. Flanigan finished 1 of 6 from the floor with four rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes.

“Great getting Allen back,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “Tough game to get him back because the way Murray State’s guards just fly around. I thought Al looked like he belonged out there. He’ll play a little bit more as we continue to progress.”

Flanigan is AU’s leading returning scorer after averaging 14.3 points last season along with 5.5 rebonds and making 44 3-pointers.

The Tigers open SEC play next Wednesday as No. 17 and undefeated LSU visits Auburn Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.