“You've got great competition with him and Chris is a great example of two guys I couldn't say right now who would start. I'd probably give Chris the nod because he's been out there the whole time,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl.

The senior, who has started 50 career games, has a battle on his hands with junior Chris Moore to reclaim his spot at the 3.

Flanigan had a breakout sophomore season in 2020-21, averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, and shooting .455 from the floor and .338 from 3-point range.

A preseason, off-the-court Achilles injury derailed his junior year. He missed the first third of the season and averaged just 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, and shot .395 from the floor and .205 from beyond the arc.

“The key for Al is to utilize his athleticism to be a great player on the floor. That's the transition that he's trying to make,” said Pearl. “Just productive, you know? I mean, obviously shooting better percentages, both from three and at the rim. He's always been a really good free-throw shooter.

“How do you use your physicality? How do you use it defensively? How do you use it, rebounding-wise? How do you be productive like that? Working through all that.”

Auburn will play UAH in an exhibition game Nov. 2 and opens the season against Georgie Mason Nov. 7 at Neville Arena.