Saturday at noon CT, Alabama's best will face Mississippi's finest. It's the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, where the top players from the two states will meet head-to-head at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Among those representing the state of Alabama are several Auburn commits and other recruits that the staff is targeting. Here's who's set to play in the all-star game.

Keldric Faulk is one of the Auburn targets set to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Someone that Auburn has been targeting for a long time is Florida State commit Keldric Faulk. The Tigers have been trying to peel Faulk away from Mike Norvell and the Seminoles since his commitment to the program in July. Auburn is lacking serious depth at the edge position and Faulk is someone that has a chance to make an immediate impact if he flips. It's going to be tough for the Tigers, as Faulk seems to have bought into Norvell's vision at Florida State and is still leaning toward the Seminoles.

Just down I-85 in Montgomery are two of the most talked about defensive players in the 2023 class. If you were an offense, Qua Russaw and James Smith are two players you didn't want lining up against you. The two seem to disrupt nearly every play, whether that's putting pressure on the quarterback, knocking down passes or putting a stop to the run game. Whichever school lands the package deal is getting a major boost in defensive depth. Auburn could sure use it, especially with Russaw at edge. The Tigers are in the mix, along with Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Jeremiah Cobb put up his third consecutive 2,000 yards rushing season with Montgomery Catholic this year, making him an easy selection for the all-star game. The No. 2 all-purpose running back in the nation had 28 total offensive touchdowns this season. Cobb jumped up to the No. 63 player in the nation in the latest Rivals250 rankings, as his stock continues to rise. Georgia has made a late push, but as of now it seems that he's still locked in with Auburn.

Loachapoka standout JC Hart helped lead the Indians to a historic season, winning nine games in the 2022 campaign and reaching the second round of the playoffs. It's the winningest and most successful Loachapoka team since 2013. Hart played all over the field during the season, bouncing between offense, defense and special teams. A versatile player, Auburn like Hart at cornerback.