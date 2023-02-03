Aside from running back Jeremiah Cobb , there was another table with Auburn gear spread across the front. The other table belonged to All-American punter Gabe Russo , who signed as a PWO with the Tigers Wednesday.

Russo visited Auburn a couple weeks ago, working through the options that he had, to play at the next level. Alabama also had offered him a PWO spot, while Kentucky and North Alabama extended scholarship offers.

Ultimately, the visit to the Plains that helped seal the deal.

"It was huge. Before the visit, I didn’t think I was gonna go there," Russo said. "Then the visit, meeting Coach [Tanner] Burns, everything, I just loved it. The visit got me."

Burns, who followed Hugh Freeze from Liberty to Auburn and will serve as a special teams coach, played a huge role, as well.

"I love Coach Burns, he’s a great coach," Russo said. "I really think I can develop myself under him as a person and an athlete. That’s really what it came down to."