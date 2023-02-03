All-American punter signs as PWO with AU: 'I'm very excited'
Auburn didn't just sign one player from Montgomery Catholic Wednesday.
Aside from running back Jeremiah Cobb, there was another table with Auburn gear spread across the front. The other table belonged to All-American punter Gabe Russo, who signed as a PWO with the Tigers Wednesday.
"It feels great, I’m very excited," Russo said.
Russo visited Auburn a couple weeks ago, working through the options that he had, to play at the next level. Alabama also had offered him a PWO spot, while Kentucky and North Alabama extended scholarship offers.
Ultimately, the visit to the Plains that helped seal the deal.
"It was huge. Before the visit, I didn’t think I was gonna go there," Russo said. "Then the visit, meeting Coach [Tanner] Burns, everything, I just loved it. The visit got me."
Burns, who followed Hugh Freeze from Liberty to Auburn and will serve as a special teams coach, played a huge role, as well.
"I love Coach Burns, he’s a great coach," Russo said. "I really think I can develop myself under him as a person and an athlete. That’s really what it came down to."
With Freeze as the head coach and the surrounding staff, Russo has high expectations for where the program is headed.
"SEC Championships. I think Coach Freeze has got it," Russo said. "Everything I have heard, and I haven’t spent time with him, but everything I’ve heard, he’s just very big on family. That’s truly something that I care about and it’s really important for me to have a head coach that’s sincere when it comes to family."