PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

McPherson ‘back to being himself’

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Alex McPherson was perfect on the field last season.

But the offseason has been a series of setbacks for Auburn’s sophomore kicker. He missed most of spring drills with a hamstring injury and has dealt with an illness this summer that sapped his energy and caused him to lose a lot of weight.

After getting a proper diagnosis and treatment, McPherson has been on the road to recovery over the last several weeks.

McPherson was 13 of 13 on his field goal attempts last fall.
McPherson was 13 of 13 on his field goal attempts last fall. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)
Advertisement

“It was a slow process to get him to where he’s at now,” said special teams coordinator Tanner Burns. “But I think he weighs a little over 140 now. So he’s gaining that weight, he’s starting to kick. Really kind of amping that up this week. Health-wise and everything, he’s back to being himself.”

McPherson made all 13 of his field goal attempts last fall including a 53-yarder against Texas A&M. He also made all 40 of his PAT’s, earning Freshman All-American honors.

He’s been unable to participate during fall camp but was will still out there with his teammates.

“He’s getting better. A lot of ice cream. Putting a lot of pounds on through the ice cream,” said long snapper Reed Hughes. “From the outside looking in, it was kinda hard to watch because he wants to be out there with us. He wants to do all the practice reps. He wants to get everything going with us, and he just couldn’t.

“Watching him have to put on that face of he’s being positive, he’s here with us, it was inspiring, really, because he was going through a lot, losing a lot of weight. And yet he was right there with us cheering us on. So that was really cool to see. That says a lot about his character and what kind of person he is.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzBqMUo5c2JtZ1drP3NpPUs2bzlabVcySkZoYTJnVFY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

McPherson’s coaches and teammates are expecting him to be back this season. Freshman Town McGough, who was a standout in the spring and has continued to perform well, will handle the kicking duties until McPherson is ready to return.

“It’s been great for those younger guys in the room to have his veteran presence,” said Burns. “Even though he’s just a redshirt sophomore, they all respect him as a player. When he says something, it holds weight. So it’s been great to have him back more around the guys than maybe he was this summer or late spring.”

Auburn opens the season Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzVIR196SWxwWEh3P3NpPWtKbkpLaDg3dFRYVXdxS2w/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYWxleC1tY3BoZXJzb24tYmFjay10by1iZWluZy1oaW1zZWxmLWF1 YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwta2lja2VyIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZhbGV4LW1jcGhlcnNvbi1iYWNrLXRvLWJlaW5nLWhp bXNlbGYtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFsbC1raWNrZXImYzU9MjAyMjcz MzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=