AUBURN | Alabama turned the tables on a big Auburn rally with a comeback of their own. The Tide scored two runs in the ninth to beat the Tigers 7-6 at Plainsman Park and even the three-game series at a run apiece. The rubber game of the series will be Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

Auburn falls to 28-18 overall and 11-12 in the SEC while Alabama improves to 27-20 and 6-17.

“We got Cody Greenhill on the mound with a one-run lead and wasn’t able to hold it,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I just thought we were trying hard and battled all the way back. It’s kind of disappointing of course not to be able to finish it off there in the ninth inning.”

Holland had three hits for Auburn including a big one in the eighth. (Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics)

In a game that didn’t start until 8:30 p.m. CT and lasted past midnight due to a rain delay, the Tigers fell behind 5-1 before rallying with a run in the sixth and four more in the eighth to take a 6-5 lead. Greenhill came in to start the ninth, giving up a leadoff single before Tyler Gentry hit a ground ball to shortstop Will Holland, who started a potential 6-4-3 double play but the ball was dropped by first baseman Ed Johnson, who had subbed in for Rankin Woley in the ninth after Woley was hit by a pitch in the eighth. After another groundout, Alabama got an RBI single, stolen base, walk and an RBI single to bring home the winning runs, all with two outs. Greenhill, who needed just 13 pitches to retire three Alabama hitters in the ninth inning of Friday’s 5-1 win, has struggled in his second outings of a weekend all season. The sophomore has allowed one hit and has a 0.00 ERA in the first outing of a weekend series and has a 6.28 ERA and 21 hits allowed in the second. Greenhill, who leads Auburn with nine saves, took the loss falling to 1-2 on the season. “I think that’s pretty much been the entire season,” Thompson said. “They put the bat on the ball. He’s been hit more the second outings of a weekend, if he comes in and pitches a second time. I don’t know what the challenge is. It’s less swing and miss and more contact for sure.”