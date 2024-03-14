"I went in the locker room, I saw my guy Malik (Blocton) from Pike Road, I met up with Coach Freeze and Coach Nix, watched practice," Rogers said. "It was pretty good."

It was Rivals100 Anthony Rogers , who after a one-year stint at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is back in his home state. The 5-foot-9 running back is now at Carver Montgomery and decided to take a visit to Auburn.

He also got to meet Auburn's new running backs coach, Derrick Nix, for the first time.

"I’ve talked to him on the phone before, but since I’ve met him in-person it seems like he’s a good man, a good coach on and off the field," Rogers said.

In fact, it was the phone calls that led to Rogers taking his first trip to Auburn in over a year. Once on campus, Nix not only reviewed some film with the four-star, but also gave him some advice.

"His message to me was we watched film, he told me some things that I need to work on," Rogers said. "He let me know to continue working, there’s always things you can improve on. Keep school first and just keep striving."

Rogers met one-on-one with Hugh Freeze, who delivered his recruiting pitch but also let Rogers know to make the best decision that best fits him. Does Auburn have a shot?

"Yes sir," Rogers said.

Even through the head coaching change at Alabama, Rogers remained firm in his commitment to the Crimson Tide. One reason for that was the retainment of Alabama's running backs coach, Robert Gillespie.

"It was a big deal," Rogers said. "That’s one of the main reasons I stayed committed. With me and him having developed a relationship since early in my career."