News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 13:39:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama RB commit attends Big Cat X, plans to return for official visit

Kxosvyw3lq6i5gvjin8c
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Hueytown running back Roydell Williams is committed to Alabama, but Auburn is working to change that.And Williams, at the least, is considering it.“I’m still 110 percent committed to Alaba...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}