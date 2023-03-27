"It changed a lot," Kirkpatrick said. "I always like to do the unexpected. We all know what everybody expects me to do."

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. , the son of former Alabama cornerback and NFL veteran Dre Kirkpatrick, was on Auburn's campus for a spring visit to start the week. How did a fresh visit change his perspective of Auburn?

Auburn's message to him is to make his own path.

"I don’t see nothing wrong with that," Kirkpatrick said.

The Gadsden, Ala., native picked up the Auburn offer back in late January and the Tigers have been one of the first power five schools to offer.

"Everything’s new. New coaches, new facility, I feel like they got something going on," Kirkpatrick said.

Zac Etheridge has been the primary guy for Kirkpatrick. Their relationship goes back to his freshman year of high school.

"I mess with him," Kirkpatrick said of Etheridge. "We’ve been building a relationship since I was in ninth grade. They just threw me the offer so now I’m considering coming. They’re in my top five."

While Kirkpatrick was here, he got a chance to watch the Tigers' practice. The pace of practice is what stuck out to him the most.

"I just like how the practice go," Kirkpatrick said. "I just like the vibe and I just like the new facility. I loved how the practice flowed, though."