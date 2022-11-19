Tony Mitchell is committed to Alabama. He was in Auburn for the fourth time this season on Saturday. Auburn defeated Western Kentucky 41-17, in Carnell Williams' second straight win as interim head coach. What led Mitchell to making the trip? "Just having a good relationship with the staff and some of the players," Mitchell said. "Just liking the environment at Auburn. It’s just always fun coming down here to check out guys play."

Tony Mitchell made his fourth game visit to Auburn Saturday. (Rivals.com)

Mitchell is a high priority on the flip wishlist for the Tigers, who welcomed him on campus several weeks ago for an official visit. Now that Bryan Harsin has been fired, Mitchell gets a second official visit to Auburn if he so chooses. The rule somewhat escaped his mind, giving him something to think about. "I would (take another official visit), depending on who's the coach that comes in," Mitchell said. "That would be my determining factor. Gotta see who the next coach would be for me to do that.” The same principle applies to secondary coach Zac Etheridge, who's been recruiting Mitchell. If Etheridge isn't retained on staff next season, it doesn't necessarily end things for Mitchell with Auburn. "It just depends on who that person is that comes to fill his spot," Mitchell said. "With him here, it’s good because we got a good relationship. We stay in touch, so that helps things."