Alabama CB commit, teammate visit Auburn
AUBURN | Cornerback Jahquez Robinson, an Alabama commitment, and Sandalwood (Fla.) teammate Derek Bermudez made their first visit to Auburn on Friday.
The pair of cornerbacks, who are visiting Ole Miss on Saturday, talk about the trip to Auburn, their thoughts on the Tigers and if they plan to return.
The visit…
“It went well. It was my first time at Auburn and it was a lot better than I thought it would be. I like the coaches and everything. I got to talk to everybody on the defensive side of the ball and Coach (Gus) Malzahn. It was great.”
The coaches…
“I talked to Coach (Marcus) Woodson and ‘Coach Crime’ (Wesley McGriff). I really like that. It’s rare to have two coaches coaching the same position, but I actually like it. They both are really cool dudes.”
On Auburn…
“I like it a lot. They want me to come back for an overnight visit and I am going to try and do that.”
On his commitment…
“I still feel good about Alabama, but I’m taking some visits.”
The visit…
“It went very good. The coaching staff all seem like real cool guys. It’s a great family atmosphere and I’m definitely going to come back for another visit.”
On practice…
“It was good to watch and see how they do drills and stuff.”
On Auburn…
“It was a good visit. I’ll definitely come back. They want me to come back for a game and I plan on it.”
Where Auburn stands…
“They are definitely up there. I like the coaching staff. Coach Malzahn is a cool guy. We talked a lot. They are recruiting me and (Robinson) as cornerbacks. They have a lot of young DBs, but need more corners. They think me and (Robinson) could be good attributes to their team.”