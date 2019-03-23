AUBURN | Cornerback Jahquez Robinson, an Alabama commitment, and Sandalwood (Fla.) teammate Derek Bermudez made their first visit to Auburn on Friday. The pair of cornerbacks, who are visiting Ole Miss on Saturday, talk about the trip to Auburn, their thoughts on the Tigers and if they plan to return.

The visit…

“It went well. It was my first time at Auburn and it was a lot better than I thought it would be. I like the coaches and everything. I got to talk to everybody on the defensive side of the ball and Coach (Gus) Malzahn. It was great.” The coaches… “I talked to Coach (Marcus) Woodson and ‘Coach Crime’ (Wesley McGriff). I really like that. It’s rare to have two coaches coaching the same position, but I actually like it. They both are really cool dudes.” On Auburn… “I like it a lot. They want me to come back for an overnight visit and I am going to try and do that.” On his commitment…

“I still feel good about Alabama, but I’m taking some visits.”