AUBURN | Babatunde “Stretch” Akingbola’s long-awaited arrival in Auburn is over.

Akingbola, a four-star center in Bruce Pearl’s 2019 recruiting class, has officially reported to campus, according to a source within the athletics department.

Akingbola is the seventh and final signee in the 2019 class to report to Auburn. All seven either have begun classes at Auburn or will begin classes on Monday.