Akingbola reports to Auburn
AUBURN | Babatunde “Stretch” Akingbola’s long-awaited arrival in Auburn is over.
Akingbola, a four-star center in Bruce Pearl’s 2019 recruiting class, has officially reported to campus, according to a source within the athletics department.
Akingbola is the seventh and final signee in the 2019 class to report to Auburn. All seven either have begun classes at Auburn or will begin classes on Monday.
Akingbola, who played high school ball at McEachern in Powder Springs, Ga., had been in his home country of Nigeria for the better part of a year as he worked to resolve matters with his visa.
Akingbola is part of the Tigers’ 13th-ranked class that included his teammate at McEachern, five-star wing Isaac Okoro, four-star guard Tyrell Jones, four-star forward Jaylin Williams, three-star guard Allen Flanigan, three-star forward Devan Cambridge and junior college forward Javon Franklin.