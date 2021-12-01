AJ Harris 'taking a hard look' at Auburn

Auburn wasn't initially in AJ Harris' top seven. But after attending a couple of games and talking with cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, Harris added Auburn to his top list. Out of Central Phenix City, Harris is looking for a school that fits his playstyle — mostly man coverage — and Etheridge had to clear up an earlier miscommunication that forced Harris to leave Auburn off his list. Now, though, Auburn is in play for the 2023 DB.

AJ Harris is announcing a decision in early January. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

"Although I didn’t put them on the top seven because of a miscommunication between me and Coach Etheridge, we definitely have a great relationship and me and Coach Harsin talk like two to three times a week so they’re definitely somebody that’s recruiting me hard," Harris said. "I’m definitely taking a hard look at them." Auburn now joins Alabama, North Carolina, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia and Ohio State as Harris' top schools, with a commitment set for Jan. 11.

Harris was at the Iron Bowl on Saturday and got to experience a raucous Jordan-Hare. "It was a great game. Amazing atmosphere to where you get to see their fans and how the team reacts to a big game like that," Harris said. He also got to experience the locker room after the loss. "It was a tough atmosphere because it was a tough loss, but they still loved on the players," Harris said. "That’s what it’s all about, which is big for me." As Harris works to finalize his decision, finding which system he fits in best will be the biggest factor in his choice. "I want to be comfortable because like when I’m comfortable with what zones they’re running and what like the man concepts are, it helps me play," Harris said. "At the end of the day, God willing, I make it to the NFL and I’ve got to be in the right place to make it there."