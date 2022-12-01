Hugh Freeze on Thursday made his first coaching hires as the Tigers' coach.
Former Liberty University assistants Ben Aigamaua and Jeremy Garrett have agreed to make the move from Virginia to Auburn. They will arrive Thursday afternoon and will begin work immediately.
Aigamaua has been with Freeze longer than anyone outside the coach's own family. He played for Freeze at Lambuth, served in a variety of role at Ole Miss during Freeze's time in Oxford and has been at Liberty since 2019. He will coach tight ends.
Garrett just finished his first season at Liberty coaching the defensive line and will fill the same role at Auburn. He played at Ole Miss before Freeze's arrival, coached several years in high school before joining Vanderbilt in 2019 as a defensive quality control assistant.
He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as an assistant defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns under Chris Kiffin, younger brother of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and a long-time Freeze associate.
Chris Kiffin is a candidate to become the Tigers' next defensive coordinator.