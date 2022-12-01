Hugh Freeze on Thursday made his first coaching hires as the Tigers' coach.

Former Liberty University assistants Ben Aigamaua and Jeremy Garrett have agreed to make the move from Virginia to Auburn. They will arrive Thursday afternoon and will begin work immediately.

Aigamaua has been with Freeze longer than anyone outside the coach's own family. He played for Freeze at Lambuth, served in a variety of role at Ole Miss during Freeze's time in Oxford and has been at Liberty since 2019. He will coach tight ends.