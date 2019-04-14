"Giving up eight runs in the three-game series, I think our pitchers responded well this week," Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. "I think the story of the day is we just didn't score enough runs. In two games we only got one run, that'll make it tough."

Auburn, which falls to 24-12 overall and 8-7 in the SEC, lost Friday’s game 4-0 before a 7-0 win Saturday.

The 12th-ranked Aggies scored four runs in the fourth inning in a 4-1 series-clinching win over the 19th-ranked Tigers Sunday afternoon at Blue Bell Park.

Auburn starter Richard Fitts cruised through the first 2.2 innings before giving up consecutive singles with two outs in the third, with the inning ending as left fielder Judd Ward threw out a runner at third base.

TAMU opened the fourth with three-straight singles off Fitts to tie the game 1-1 and bring in Elliott Anderson from the bullpen. Logan Foster lifted Anderson’s first pitch over the right field wall for a three-run home run to take a 4-1 lead.

Fitts (2-2) took the loss allowing three runs on five hits in 3.0 innings. He struck out two and didn’t issue a walk. Anderson allowed just one run on two hits in 4.2 innings and Ryan Watson got the final out in the eighth.

Auburn scored its lone run in the third on an RBI single by Will Holland. The Tigers left seven runners on base, were 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and struck out 10 times.

Auburn plays at Georgia Tech Tuesday night at 5 p.m. CT on ACC Extra. The Tigers return to conference play next weekend with a three-game series against No. 15 Ole Miss at Plainsman Park.