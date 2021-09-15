Against PSU, Nix has chance to change his narrative

Yes, life has been rough for the junior quarterback when not in the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium or a neutral site. It's been one of the several criticisms of Nix that people have held onto going into this weekend's big matchup against Penn State in Happy Valley. Auburn's road woes aren't all on Nix, but, as the quarterback, he's going to take the brunt of the blame. That comes with playing the position.

If you need a reminder, it looks like this: nine games, nine touchdowns but 10 interceptions.

AUBURN | You know the stats. Bo Nix certainly knows the stats. I'm guessing Penn State has looked at the stats. It's no secret: Nix has been less than ideal in road games during the first two seasons of his career.

Nix answered diplomatically after the 62-0 victory over Alabama State this past Saturday if he's ready for the challenge.

"I feel like we're comfortable and ready to go," he said. "It'll be a fun experience and a great time."

He won't say or might not see that a lot rides on this game as far as his reputation goes. It's a chance for Nix to prove that he can take the Tigers on the road in a massive game against a formidable opponent. A big game and victory could reverse the narrative that he shies away from the big moment.

In what is building up to be a defensive battle, Nix, who can put up big plays, will first have the responsibility of moving the chains and, most importantly, not committing costly turnovers. Let the offensive line pave the way for Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers and Jarquez Hunter, riding the legs of the three tailbacks, and then make plays when needed. That's the ideal game plan for Mike Bobo and the Tigers.

Don't expect the Nittany Lions to allow that. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry will be more than happy to load up in the box and let Nix be the player that decides if Auburn wins or loses. Frankly, it'd be the wise thing to do.

If that does happen, which Nix will we see? If he's the same quarterback we've seen on the road in the past two years, the Tigers are in trouble. But, if indeed he has turned the corner under Bobo and Bryan Harsin's guidance, he can help lead Auburn to a program-changing victory.

"I'm looking forward to him having a great game against Penn State in their stadium," Auburn center Nick Brahms said.

On Saturday night, Nix has the chance to change the narrative surrounding him.