A bittersweet day for Auburn's seniors

“It's something that has kind of crept up on me this week. Kind of thought about it walking off the field last game,” said Deal. “All the great memories I've had and all of the great times I've had putting in work for my teammates playing in front of those fans in that stadium. Definitely going to be emotional for me because there's been a huge chunk of my life being here.

The Senior Day group includes players that have been part of the team for one year all the way up to Luke Deal, who is finishing up his sixth year.

“Being able to have my son there for his first Auburn game, my last home Auburn game is something that is going to be really special to me.”

Deal’s father passed away in 2022 shortly after his wedding to Ashley. They welcomed their first child, Christopher James, in August, who was named after his father.

The tight end became the Tigers’ Iron Man last week breaking John Samuel Shenker’s record by playing in his 63rd career game.

A number of veteran AU scholarship players will also be honored alongside Deal in Jarquez Hunter, Oscar Chapman and Zykeivous Walker. The group also includes transfers Eugene Asante, Jayson Jones and Keionte Scott, who have been a part of AU’s program for three years.

“I just want to be able to go out there and play my last game in Jordan-Hare Stadium the way I know how to play it -- with 100 percent effort -- and just remember all the things I've been through up to this point,” said Asante.

“And just giving glory to God by the way I play. It's a bittersweet thing, and I know that probably after the game I'll be a little emotional about it. I'm just grateful for an opportunity to play for such a prestigious university. I promise I don't take that for granted at all.”