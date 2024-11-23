A bittersweet day for Auburn's seniors

AUBURN | Auburn will honor 29 players before Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Texas A&M.
The Senior Day group includes players that have been part of the team for one year all the way up to Luke Deal, who is finishing up his sixth year.
“It's something that has kind of crept up on me this week. Kind of thought about it walking off the field last game,” said Deal. “All the great memories I've had and all of the great times I've had putting in work for my teammates playing in front of those fans in that stadium. Definitely going to be emotional for me because there's been a huge chunk of my life being here.
“Being able to have my son there for his first Auburn game, my last home Auburn game is something that is going to be really special to me.”
Deal’s father passed away in 2022 shortly after his wedding to Ashley. They welcomed their first child, Christopher James, in August, who was named after his father.
The tight end became the Tigers’ Iron Man last week breaking John Samuel Shenker’s record by playing in his 63rd career game.
A number of veteran AU scholarship players will also be honored alongside Deal in Jarquez Hunter, Oscar Chapman and Zykeivous Walker. The group also includes transfers Eugene Asante, Jayson Jones and Keionte Scott, who have been a part of AU’s program for three years.
“I just want to be able to go out there and play my last game in Jordan-Hare Stadium the way I know how to play it -- with 100 percent effort -- and just remember all the things I've been through up to this point,” said Asante.
“And just giving glory to God by the way I play. It's a bittersweet thing, and I know that probably after the game I'll be a little emotional about it. I'm just grateful for an opportunity to play for such a prestigious university. I promise I don't take that for granted at all.”
One or two-year AU players being honored include Payton Thorne, Jalen McLeod, Rivaldo Fairweather, Izavion Miller, Austin Keys, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Robert Lewis, Jerrin Thompson, Dorian Mausi, Isaiah Raikes, Philip Blidi, Trill Carter, Percy Lewis, Ronan Chambers and Fa’Najae Gotay.
The walk-ons being honored include Jackson Barkley, Josh Cohen, Grant Hidalgo, Jake Kruse, Greg McConico Jr., Griffin Speaks and Colby Stafford.
“It was amazing, it's family. It was the best years of my college career and I'm happy that I came here. I cherish every moment since I've been here,” said McLeod.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.