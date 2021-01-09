AuburnSports - After 'very hard' couple months, Cooper glad to be back

“I'd be wrong if I didn't say it was very hard,” Cooper said. “You know, when you grow up and dream about and constantly think about playing at the college level, and then being in quarantine, your mindset is just focused on getting ready for the season, getting ready for the season. And that was back in, I think, March. I don't know how long it was since November started and the actual team started playing, but it was definitely hard -- mentally, physically, emotionally.”

Instead, the NCAA ruled him ineligible and he missed 72 days of practice before being ruled eligible.

After the lockdown in March and everything leading up to this year’s college basketball season, Cooper was ready to play.

But Cooper stuck it out. He waited in Auburn for his chance.

Finally, late the night before Saturday’s game, he got his clearance.

“But I made up my mind and told them I wouldn't let nothing break me. Through the ups and downs, through the trials and tribulations, I always told myself I won't let it break me,” Cooper said. “I think that's what kind of got me through it, as well my family, my coaches, my support staff, as well as Auburn fans. I couldn't be more thankful for them. I constantly see just constant support and people fighting for me. That kind of helped me keep my spirits up, and I'm thankful for those people.”

In his collegiate debut, Cooper finished with 26 points, nine assists, four rebounds, three steals and five turnovers in 33 minutes of play.

While head coach Bruce Pearl says usually he’d opt to bring someone off the bench after an injury or a long break, he wanted to make a statement.

“I tried to make a strong statement by starting him,” Pearl said. “Typically when a guy comes off of an injury or something like that and he's out, I typically will move him in off the bench, but Sharife is a leader. He commands the respect of his teammates.”

Cooper’s teammates were ready to have their leader back.

“I talked to Allen, Jamal and Devan and at eight before the game yesterday and then again this morning,” Pearl said. “I said, 'You know, I'd like to start Sharife. He's ready. We all know how he affects our play, but I want to make a strong statement 'cause he's hung in through a real challenging time.' Auburn worked really hard to get him on the floor, and I didn't intend to play him that long. Devan, Jamal and Al all offered to come out of the starting lineup in order to start Sharife. Each one of them. That tells you about the culture and the chemistry in our locker room.”

To have his teammates willing to take themselves out of the starting lineup meant a lot for Cooper.

“And it's just good to know those guys have your back. They didn't have to do that; they didn't have to, you know, sacrifice something they wanted themselves,” Cooper said. “But they just told BP, 'We want to win. Whatever you've got to do, we want to win.' So I'm thankful for those guys. Those are my brothers, and I'd do anything for them, like they'll do anything for me.”



