"Pass-blocking, I think we really took a great step forward compared to other years in the past," senior offensive guard Marquel Harrell said.

With four senior starters up front, along with sophomore Nick Brahms taking over at center midseason, Auburn's O-line is pleased with the way it finished out the season — and the way most of the starters finished out their Auburn careers, particularly in the pass-blocking department.

The much maligned offensive-line play from the Tigers in 2018 was improved greatly this season, they think.

Harrell said that, upon coaches grading at the conclusion of the regular season, the offensive line allowed only three or four sacks of Bo Nix. For the season, Auburn allowed 16, good for the third-least in the SEC, but only a handful of those were a result of an offensive lineman being beaten immediately off the snap.

"When you break down sacks, you've got coverage sacks, scheme sacks and, like, sacks based on other positions," Harrell said. "So, offensive line-wise, I think we allowed three or four. In any league, that's really good."

Because the Tigers experienced of the healthier seasons by a front five in recent years, according to Gus Malzahn, they were able to adjust to Nix's tendencies as the season progressed and help the young quarterback become more comfortable in the pocket as the games went on.

Run-blocking, on the other hand, was not as successful a grade, according to Harrell. Auburn this regular season finished fourth in conference in rushing, averaging 211 yards per game. It was often tough sledding against some of the better defensive fronts in the nation.

"Run-blocking, you know — I feel like we got the job done for the most part," Harrell said. "We could've improved and had better plays, but that's just the schedule that we had. Just being in the SEC, those guys have scholarships on the other side of the ball as well. They're bound to make plays.

"But most of the guys graded out in our room well in both run- and pass-blocking. For the most part, we felt like we did our job. Maybe we want to get a couple plays back here and there, but that's life. It happens."

With Harrell, along with right guard Mike Horton, right tackle Jack Driscoll and left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho set to play their last games in the orange and blue Jan. 1 against Minnesota, they took a backseat at the start of bowl practices to give the younger offensive linemen — like Brahms, as well as Tashawn Manning, Kamaar Bell, Alec Jackson, Justin Osborne, Jalil Irvin, Kam Stutts, Brodarious Hamm and Keiondre Jones — chances to execute in the offense.

After all, they'll have to bring their A-game to compete with the Tigers' five offensive-line signees (and counting) in the 2020 class.

"They've developing a sense of urgency and attention to detail," Harrell said of the new era of offensive linemen. "That's what separates the good from the great — small details here and there. Those are the things that separate you, the little things that will help you down the road."

Harrell can recall back to bowl practices during his early years as a Tiger, and their effects on his development. That perspective helps he and his fellow seniors to push the youngsters and encourage them to make the most of their opportunities.

"Those bowl practices helped boost me forward. They gave me confidence going into the springtime," Harrell said. "I knew that if I could do certain things here and there, I could continue to build and grow something. It's like a building block on those things. This is different — not getting to start and you've just waited for that time to come. When it's that time, you're like, 'Oh, man.' It catches you off-guard. That's what it did for me when I was in that position."

