“It went good. I had a great time,” Walker said. “Everybody was out there fellowshipping and having a great time. We did a scavenger hunt, played Family Feud, karaoke, all kinds of stuff.”

The four-star defensive end from Schley County (Ga.) was one of 35 recruits at Auburn’s Big Cat event. It was Walker’s third visit to Auburn.

Walker also spent time with Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner. The two have developed a strong bond throughout Auburn’s recruitment of Walker.



“Coach Garner is one of the best coaches I talk to,” Walker said. “I just really like him.”

Walker continues to list a top group of schools that includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

“My top five is still the same, but Auburn sits heavy with me right now,” Walker said. “I love the coaches at Auburn. I really have a great time with them and a great time at Auburn.”

Walker plans to announce his commitment in the fall. He also plans to return to Auburn before he makes his choice.

“I’ll most definitely be back to Auburn,” he said. “I’m probably going to make my decision after the summer, probably sometime in October because I’ll graduate in December.”