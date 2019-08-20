The first thing is that it's crucial to keep expectations in check. Nix is a terrific talent and a skilled football player who has everything going for him right now. He's healthy. He's been here long enough now to understand the offense and what is being asked of him. He's had enough time to establish rapport with his receivers and his blockers. He knows the typical checks like the back of his hand.

So now we know OFFICIALLY what we've known for approximately two weeks now -- Bo Nix is the guy.

Only the most VETERAN Auburn supporters have ever supported a true freshman quarterback on opening day. The last one? Travis Tidwell in 1946.

Nix is going to make mistakes. He's going to get baited into bad reads. He plays with a gunslinger mentality, something that Malzahn has actually supported, and that aggressive approach has allowed him to make some incredible throws during fall camp. The kinds of throws that Joey Gatewood cannot make right now.

Some of those risks will turn out badly. Some of them will be miraculous. Gotta take the good with the bad. Get that in your head now; that's going to be life with Nix at quarterback right now.

The upside? Nix is not your usual true freshman. Just the other day, after the second official scrimmage, Nix hollered for defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to slow his exit from Jordan-Hare Stadium. It seems that Nix was confused by a particular version of Cover-2 that Steele had used during the scrimmage -- Auburn had divided zone and man responsibilities in an unusual manner -- and the freshman wanted more information on why Steele had made that call when he did.

Most of Nix's teammates were socializing after an intensely warm two hours of work. Nix, however, wanted answers. So he walked all the way back to the football complex with Steele -- listening to everything the veteran coordinator had to say.

It's one moment of one day, sure. But it's a moment that seems to define what gives Nix a chance to succeed at a young age. He's programmed to compete. He is driven by a strong distaste for losing, for making mistakes. His drive to be excellent TODAY has amazed most everyone inside the complex. And while Nix's passing was more consistent that Gatewood's, which probably would have been enough to yield a starting nod on its own merit, Nix's unstoppable search for strategic enlightenment sealed the deal. He's thinking like an upperclassman.

That's a big plus.

Just don't expect miracles all the time. It doesn't work like that. Top-level defenses designed and operated by top-level coordinators will get the upper hand on Nix at times this fall. Oregon certainly is included in that group. Nix will have to play with confidence in Dallas and then adjust his game with that same gusto. Those adjustments won't be easy to make. Still, Malzahn believes Nix will be able to refine his game on the fly -- and he's not alone. Steele has seen it, too.

Nix is the son of a former Auburn quarterback, a very good one, and has been building toward this moment for most of his life. He was a five-star prospect. He's been remarkably consistent since enrolling last winter. He's named after the program's most iconic player.

If you're going to hang your hat on a kid, this one seems like a good bet.