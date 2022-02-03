ADOB: The fuel meets the fire

Auburn signed zero scholarship players on National Signing Day.

That's a provable statement. It happened. There was no fax at 7 a.m. local time, nobody was on flip watch, there wasn't a single surprise involving Auburn. Coach Bryan Harsin didn't hold a press conference; he had nothing to discuss.

It was a day completely devoid of recruiting news.

The reality is that Auburn going 0-fer on NSD wasn't the strangest news of the past week. Harsin also bid adieu to offensive coordinator Austin Davis after an awkward 10 days with boots on the ground. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason bounced for Oklahoma State after telling his Auburn players that he wasn't taking another job.

One of the team's last remaining veterans at wideout, Ja'Varrius Johnson, hit the transfer portal Tuesday. In so doing, Johnson became the 18th scholarship player to announce plans to leave the Tigers' program.

Things are not going well.

Auburn doesn't deal with football calamity well. When a warning sign presents itself, the gears begin a gradual grind toward action. When multiple warning signs are presented, well, those gears hum with remarkable force and sound. They power a machine that serially plots a better future by using blueprints of the past. To some ears, that sounds like a perfect partnership that eventually will lead Auburn Football back to 1983.

The Tigers were tough as hell back then. They won a lot, too, and their method featured a bruising ground game and a defense that created turnovers, bloody noses and heartbreak across the Southeast. It's tempting to think that kind of program can be re-created, but that can't happen until Auburn finds its next Pat Dye.

The former coach was as old-school as they come — a man who loved ball, who knew how to talk with people of all kinds, who understood the value of politicking. College football was different back then. Dye made every Auburn person feel like they were part of his teams long before social media. Despite being from middle Georgia, Dye embodied the Auburn ethos with his country twang, his no-nonsense delivery, his passion for the game and his players and his program. He wasn't a mercenary. He wasn't here for a paycheck.

He believed in Auburn. And he loved it very much.

That brings us to Wednesday. Harsin, who grew up in Idaho and rose to fame coaching in Idaho, feels like a mercenary from a far-away place. He doesn't have a twang. He is philosophically opposed to politicking. His first Auburn team wasn't particularly tough and wasn't particularly good.