ADOB: Is there an answer out there?

I honestly thought this was going to be Judgment Day in terms of Bryan Harsin's future with the football program. It appears judgment must wait a bit longer. Interviews either have reached the end or are nearing the end this afternoon. So in that sense, most of the data is in. So what's next? President Jay Gogue, his right-hand man (Gen. Ron Burgess), the board of trustees and the university's office of the general counsel will make a collaborative decision about what to do with the data gathered. That's how things like this work — even when certain elements of the operation attempt to exert bonus influence on matters.

At this stage, honestly, I'm not sure how this is going to end. That's a real problem, you know? If Harsin isn't fired, he'll be saddled with immense baggage that doesn't belong to him. Winning in any existential sense will be almost impossible. Sure, they can win games next season. How will they recruit knowing strong, important elements within the university pine for a day when Harsin isn't the head coach? You'd better believe Auburn's competitors will be falling over themselves to paint Auburn as a rudderless organization on the verge of collapse. Even faithful Auburn people couldn't really protest that presentation too vociferously, you know? If Harsin is fired, he's going to get paid and I'm here to tell you that there isn't a unified plan to fill the vacancy. I already can sense different plans being considered by different blocs. This feels just like December 2019 all over again. There's a rush to whack the king, so to speak, without an actionable plan to replace the king. Having a full plan in place is Coup Design 101 — and Auburn simply doesn't get it.