MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. | Samir Doughty could have hidden in the bathroom.

He could have sought exile in the coaches' suite to avoid the lights and the questions and the scrutiny after the Tigers' 63-62 loss to Virginia Saturday. After all, it was his foul with six-tenths of a second remaining that allowed the Cavaliers to turn a two-point deficit into a national semifinal victory.

Yet Doughty instead retreated to the one place guaranteed to deepen the pain. He sat down at his locker, pursed his lips, let out a deep breath and began answering questions about the defeat and his role in it.

"I didn’t feel any contact," Doughty said. "I didn’t think I fouled him, but the refs thought otherwise. I trust their decisions at all times. That’s why they’re reffing the Final Four. I’ll get a chance to look at that myself and I’ll judge it myself. I’ll be my own ref."

There is no protocol for moments like these. Doughty, a junior, played a very good game Saturday night. He'd led the team in scoring with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting. He'd been an inspirational aggressor against the Cavaliers' pack-line defense that often spawns passivity from opponents. It was a culmination of sorts for Doughty, who struggled throughout the first three months of the season before raising his level of play during his team's remarkable March run.