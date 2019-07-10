Like you, I've spent most of my life hearing about "RED FLAGS" and how they portend bad things and bad people. I have many RED FLAGS myself — including colored hair, a love of soccer and respect for sunscreen.

However, there is a flip side to this kind of stereotyping. How about a GREEN FLAG? These are traits that portend good things, good vibes, good people.

Since "we" spend so much time on the Bunker identifying Malzahn's RED FLAGS and explaining in exhaustive detail how they spoil his potential, let's take a look at some of the GREEN FLAGS that could/should maximize his potential as a coach and/or Auburn Personality.

1. HE'S ALWAYS ON TASK. Yes, you sometimes wonder what that task is when Auburn runs up the middle 15 times in a row at LSU. Still, some coaches consider fame to be a reward for being a big-time football coach. I'm looking at you, Jimbo Fisher. With Malzahn, we all safely can assume that he's spending time, perhaps too much time, thinking about football every single day of his life. He actually avoids cameras and interviews unless they're paying him to be in studio. Even then, he says as little as possible. Auburn might be paying him a massive salary, but Auburn certainly has his full attention personally and professionally.

2. HE DOESN'T CAUSE OFF-THE-FIELD SHAME. This is related to the first item insofar as his mind is football all the time. There's simply no time for him to pick up a DUI (he doesn't drink) or get into a tawdry relationship with a side piece or get into thorny business ventures. He has few friends. He has few interests outside of football. The darkest thoughts in Malzahn's mind involve Oklahoma's wishbone offense from 1985 or Jack Pardee's Run-and-Shoot from '89.

3. HE DOESN'T GET POLITICAL. We're now in an era where EVERYONE has a hot political take, or at least isn't shy about making their political affiliations known (Orgeron, Ferentz, Leach, Meyer). An unusually good grasp of football strategy and recruiting acumen made these men rich; those traits have nothing to do with them being learned political scholars. Or pundits. Or pseudo-experts. Or really anything different than us (you and I) when it comes to discussing politics. These coaches are sure to alienate a portion of their base when taking a political stand, which seems like a silly thing to do. Coaches need to build support, not erode it. I don't think Malzahn goes that deeply with it, though. See the first item.

4. HE IS CAPABLE OF BEING FUN. This video changed things forever. Gus loves his button-down persona, and it's a damn accurate representation of who he is today, but he wasn't always so serious. He used to cut up like a "regular guy" in his 20s. I use that phrase in quotes because tucking in a screen-printed t-shirt never was in style. The simple existence of this GIF and some of the playful digs he takes at me suggests that Gus is capable of having fun. He knows some people speak in "humor" and sometimes he speaks in humor just to show that he can.