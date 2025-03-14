ADOB: A Long Road, A Sweet Return

Sam Dutton allowed just two runs in seven innings to lead No. 23 Auburn to a 6-2 win over No. 13 Vanderbilt.
Auburn softball built an early lead but once again saw it disappear and lost in extra innings.
Despite scoring just seven points, Baker-Mazara played an important role in Auburn's win.
Denver Jones' solid shooting helped Auburn avoid being upset by Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.
Broome recorded a double-double and hit a clutch basket with 11.1 seconds left to lift Auburn.
Sam Dutton allowed just two runs in seven innings to lead No. 23 Auburn to a 6-2 win over No. 13 Vanderbilt.
Auburn softball built an early lead but once again saw it disappear and lost in extra innings.
Despite scoring just seven points, Baker-Mazara played an important role in Auburn's win.