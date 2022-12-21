AUBURN | It was a fast and furious finish for Hugh Freeze. Just 23 after being hired, Freeze and his new Auburn staff added five commitment over the last two days to finish the early signing period with the nation’s No. 16 class. Four of the final five additions were previously committed to other programs. “I tried to sell that to these kids to be part of the resurgence,” said Freeze. “'Man, y'all are the first class to do it. Whether you're a transfer guy, or a high school guy, you're setting the tone for the future.' And they are, they're setting the tone with our returning guys.”

Zac Etheridge and Freeze celebrate a late addition to the class. (Auburn athletics)

Two of the biggest pieces of the class came Wednesday when edge Keldric Faulk flipped from Florida State and cornerback Kayin Lee flipped from Ohio State. They are two of the top seven highest-rated prospects in the class. “I think that’s a remarkable job by not only our on the field coaches that were actively out and getting after it, but also the people that serve this program here in the building from compliance to all of our recruiting staff and all the people that served and made the families that came on the visits really feel like there’s something special that could be occurring here,” said Freeze. “I just wanted to start by saying that there’s a lot of people that really held us in some battles with some really good players and we’re excited that showed some fruition today and some of these young men and their families.” Freeze inherited a class that was ranked 34th in the country. After suffering several de-commits, the ranking slipped into the 50’s before it steadily climbed into the top 30 the night before Signing Day.