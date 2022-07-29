A united team

“What it did is it united our football team, our players, our staff, our football team,” said Harsin. “I'm really proud of our guys. I'm proud of what something like that that could be very challenging and difficult for a lot of people, how our guys stepped up and handled it.”

And really, not just his players. Auburn’s entire football enterprise has returned stronger and more determined.

AUBURN | If there’s a silver lining to Auburn’s inquiry into Bryan Harsin’s program in February, it’s been how his players have responded.

Some of the players even spoke with former president Jay Gogue and the Board of Trustees in support of Harsin during the investigation.

“We had to come together as a team and support our coach. Everybody got together and supported our coach like the way it was supposed to be done,” said running back Tank Bigsby.

“I feel like the team got closer. You know? The relationship with the team has gotten closer. I feel like it brought us together.”

Senior Derick Hall said Harsin’s emphasis on hard work and team above individual helped them get through the investigation and come out stronger on the other side.

“We put in the work every day, no matter the outcome — because we believe in Auburn and believe in Coach Harsin,” said Hall. “I love playing for him. He's just a big disciplinarian. He wants everything to be the right way, and you just really don't see that much as far as academics and everything like that.”

The Tigers were picked to finish last in the SEC West at last week’s SEC Media Days. But the players are determined to use this season as a showcase of where Auburn’s program belongs and what it’s capable of achieving under Harsin’s leadership.

“That’s where our push is,” said senior tight end John Samuel Shenker. “People can say what they want, but they’re not in the locker room. They’re not at practice every day. We believe what we’re doing in the offseason has created momentum, positivity, and what we’re ready to do this fall.”

Preseason practice begins Aug. 5.