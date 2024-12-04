A-Train signs with AU

From an April commitment to Penn State, to a flip to Auburn in the summer, Henderson finally wrapped things up and signed with Auburn Wednesday as part of Auburn's 2025 class. He's the lone running back in the class.

Even though he's the only running back to sign with Auburn in the 2025 class, he can do it all according to running backs coach Derrick Nix.

"The first thing about Alvin Henderson is that he's very versatile," Nix said. "He's the all-time leading rusher in the state of Alabama. A guy that's ran for over 10,000 yards, he can run in between the tackles, he can get the ball on the perimeter, he does a great job in the return game."

This past season, Henderson carried the ball 250 times for 3,456 yards and 61 touchdowns.

