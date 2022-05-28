A 'tough' noncoference schedule coming together

On Friday the program announced Auburn will host Saint Louis on Sunday Nov. 27, the day after the Iron Bowl. Saint Louis is the ninth nonconference opponent that has been announced for Auburn.

Bruce Pearl has always emphasized tough noncoference schedules during his time at Auburn, and Auburn's 2022-'23 nonconference schedule is starting to take shape.

The Saint Louis game marks the second half of a home-and-home with the Billikens, after Auburn won in Chaifetz Arena last year 74-70.

"I think it's served us well," Pearl said about tough nonconference schedules. "It's really helped us get ready for league play. When we've been in our league, we've started off really well — and it's because we get challenged in November and December. And so, as soon as January hits, you get hit in the mouth.

"There have been some other programs that haven't played that schedule, and when they start the season, it's like 'oh, we better start guarding them a little differently, because this isn't going to work.' They didn't play a tough schedule."

The first few weeks of Auburn's season are now set, with the team set to open on Nov. 7 against George Mason in Neville Arena. Auburn will host South Florida on Nov. 11 and Winthrop on Nov. 15 as part of the Cancun Challenge, before traveling to Mexico and playing Bradley on Nov. 22. Following the Bradley game, Auburn will play either Liberty or Northwestern on Nov. 23.

The Tigers also have trips planned to play at Southern California, Washington and Appalachian State, but the program has not announced dates for those games yet.

"The schedule will be tough," Pearl said.

Before the season starts Auburn has a trip planned to Israel for sightseeing and games against the Israeli U-20 and National teams in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.